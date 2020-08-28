iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,412,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $437,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after buying an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after buying an additional 1,170,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after buying an additional 58,471 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.08. 2,883,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,538. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.07. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

