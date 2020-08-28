iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 472.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,884 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.96. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.