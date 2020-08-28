iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7,020.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 631,057 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.05. 3,769,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,239. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

