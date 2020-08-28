Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITMR. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITMR. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth $7,363,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $3,534,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $2,194,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $1,582,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,454. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $237.58 million, a PE ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.