J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Bradley W. Hicks Sells 2,000 Shares

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $285,600.00.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.66 and a 200 day moving average of $111.72. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $144.35.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

