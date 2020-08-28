J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. J M Smucker updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.20-8.60 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS.

Shares of SJM opened at $120.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.