Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will announce sales of $3.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering posted sales of $3.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full-year sales of $13.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.65 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.46. The company had a trading volume of 354,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,834. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $104.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of J. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $4,883,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $72,916,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $723,368,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter valued at about $7,790,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

