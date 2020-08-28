Jarvis+ Market Capitalization Achieves $309,148.64 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Jarvis+ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $309,148.64 and $13,395.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00131906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.49 or 0.01654387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00199782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00158501 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,568,170 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

