Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.19

Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and traded as low as $21.11. Jiangsu Expressway shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Nanjing-Lianyungang Class 1 Highway -Nanjing Section, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province.

