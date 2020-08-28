JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 7.5%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.25. 1,660,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,359,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKS. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $982.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.60.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.35). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 541,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 134,996 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,236,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.