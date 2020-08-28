JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $45,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.66. 802,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,985,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $306.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

