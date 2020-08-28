JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,894 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 246,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 119,691 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,043 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43.

