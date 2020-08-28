JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust (LON:JUSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $292.89

JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC (LON:JUSC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.89 and traded as high as $302.36. JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust shares last traded at $299.00, with a volume of 41,165 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $174.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 285.44.

JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust Company Profile (LON:JUSC)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

