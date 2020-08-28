JRM Investment Counsel LLC Buys 806 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Monmouth R.E. Inv. makes up 0.3% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,756,000 after buying an additional 456,299 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 377,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 340,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 217,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 234,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

