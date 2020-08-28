JRM Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.8% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,446.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 149,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 66,309 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 73,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 397,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $29.76. 1,823,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,133. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.