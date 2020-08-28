JRM Investment Counsel LLC Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,720 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up about 7.1% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.29% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,054,000 after acquiring an additional 460,098 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 211,763 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,031,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 378,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 189,790 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXMT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.80. 694,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $67,769.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,512.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,191 shares of company stock valued at $131,039. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

