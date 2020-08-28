JRM Investment Counsel LLC Has $11.24 Million Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group accounts for 7.8% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,585. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.39. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.07%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.