JRM Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 27,484 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,424,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,295,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

