K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 4,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $117,573.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,128 shares in the company, valued at $948,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,381 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of K12 by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of K12 by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 379,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,021 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of K12 by 368.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of K12 by 98.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of K12 by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.55. 4,332,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,349. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. K12’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that K12 will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

