Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) will post $36.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.80 million and the lowest is $36.04 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full year sales of $144.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.56 million to $146.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $189.80 million, with estimates ranging from $182.35 million to $197.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kaleyra.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

KLR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,325. The company has a market capitalization of $178.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

