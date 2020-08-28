Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $11,297,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $21,036,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 345.6% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 946,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 734,185 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $6,811,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 420,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 260,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. 28,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,039. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $228.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.37.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.28. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

