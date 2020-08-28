Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Outperform

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of UCBI stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 791,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,429. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky bought 4,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 37.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

