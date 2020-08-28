Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.54.

KEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KEL traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.63. 306,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,071. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.76. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$5.00. The stock has a market cap of $336.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$45.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post -0.6780723 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.