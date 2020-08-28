KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. AlphaValue lowered shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.44. 1,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,412. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

