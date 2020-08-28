Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $39,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $156.50. The company had a trading volume of 897,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,989. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.33 and a 200-day moving average of $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

