Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Trading Up 6.1%

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 999,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 298,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KIN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. Analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $542,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 15.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 20.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.