Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Director Purchases $241,541.46 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 86,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $241,541.46.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Joseph Stilwell bought 13,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $35,360.00.

Shares of NYSE:KFS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 1,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Kingsway Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.93.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 19.09%.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

