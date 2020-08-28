KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,968,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,295,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,452,000 after purchasing an additional 784,779 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,742,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,852,000 after purchasing an additional 67,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,349,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,115,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.81. 94,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,830. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $71.69.

