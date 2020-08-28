Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 599,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3,121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 million and a P/E ratio of -10.46.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

