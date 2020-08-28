Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 7,196.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,841 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Lamb Weston by 34.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,841,000 after acquiring an additional 231,200 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.45. 1,145,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.