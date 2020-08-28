Lamden (TAU) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.70 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 30.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $23.45 million and $2.70 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 31% higher against the dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001453 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, Bilaxy and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00026203 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

