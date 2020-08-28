Lamden Trading 64.4% Higher Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. Lamden has a market cap of $25.62 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001567 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and Radar Relay. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 64.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00026901 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

