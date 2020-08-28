Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.86. 153,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,024. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.79. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $184.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

