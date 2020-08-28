Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.32. 348,262 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 135,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $138.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

In other Lantronix news, CFO Jeremy Whitaker sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

