Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s stock price rose 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 120,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 352,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

AMTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.92.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.74). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech Corporation will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $16,698,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $6,662,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $1,760,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $1,477,000.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc develops biological therapeutics to treat autoimmune, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.. The company develops submucosal biopharmaceuticals and bio-betters. Applied Molecular Transport Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

