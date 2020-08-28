Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.35% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $78,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 133.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 10.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.53. The stock had a trading volume of 821,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,293. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 141.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

