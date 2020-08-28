Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541,269 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 291,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.49. The company had a trading volume of 109,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,628. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $143.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

