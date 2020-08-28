Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,674,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at $63,674,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Docusign by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after buying an additional 415,974 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Docusign by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,554,000 after buying an additional 377,100 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 754,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after buying an additional 361,278 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.40. 195,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,800. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $229.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,290,894.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total value of $2,755,874.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,820 shares of company stock worth $34,035,425. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

