Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 215.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF remained flat at $$36.69 during midday trading on Friday. 119,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,290. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

