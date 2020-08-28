Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,072 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 729,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $53,687,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 103,279 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 33,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,694 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 70.7% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 691,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,638. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

