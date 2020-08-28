Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,995 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $162,653,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,849,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,394,000 after purchasing an additional 851,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,739.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,262,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,523 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,086,777. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

