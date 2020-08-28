Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 134.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after purchasing an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $143.72. The stock had a trading volume of 246,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,791. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.