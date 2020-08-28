Lido Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,392 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after purchasing an additional 638,081 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after purchasing an additional 512,077 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,159. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $279.55. The stock had a trading volume of 69,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $289.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

