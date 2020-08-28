Lido Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.75. The stock had a trading volume of 27,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.63. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

