Lido Advisors LLC Has $4.80 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 610,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,464,000 after purchasing an additional 37,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,985,534. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $306.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.