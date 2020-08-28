Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,034 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 511.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,469,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.89. 24,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,741. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.