Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 1,748 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 142.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $287,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,073,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $675.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,565. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $681.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

