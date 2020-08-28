Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 3,271 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,533,000 after acquiring an additional 234,035 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,759,000 after purchasing an additional 601,947 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,281,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,151,000 after purchasing an additional 69,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,428,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 335,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,080,063. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. The company has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.