Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 342 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $487.66. The stock had a trading volume of 48,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,899. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.75. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $488.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total transaction of $605,850.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,027.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,851 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

