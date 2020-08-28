Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 4,528 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,403,884. The company has a market capitalization of $172.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

